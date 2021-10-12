1 Dead In Two-Vehicle Crash In East Norriton

At least one person died in a two-vehicle crash in East Norriton on Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The crash involving a commercial motor vehicle and a pickup truck occurred around 2:30 p.m. on West Township Line Road between Photo Road and Whitehall Road, according to East Norriton police chief Brandon Pasquale.

The driver of the pickup truck died in the crash, Pasquale said.

The second driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said. Their injuries, if any, were unknown.

"The identities of the drivers are being withheld at this time as the investigation continues and next of kin are notified," Pasquale said.

The crash is currently under investigation by the East Norriton Township Police Department.

There is no word on how the crash occurred.

