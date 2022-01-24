1 Dead, 4 Hurt In Cheltenham Crash

One person has died and four others were injured after a crash over the weekend in Cheltenham, authorities said.

A car traveling along the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue in the Glenside section of the township crashed into a telephone pole, trapping the five occupants inside just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a report from Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

One victim was airlifted to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with serious injuries, while the other four victims were transported by ambulance to area trauma centers in critical condition.

All crash victims are believed to be in their late teens to early twenties, EASP says citing police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Click here for more from Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

