1 Burn Victim Airlifted Following Three-Story Building Fire In Norristown

A burn victim was trapped in a three-story building fire in Norristown was airlifted to the hospital for treatment Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1000 block of Swede Street around 10 a.m. after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a dwelling fire, according to Plymouth Fire Company No. 1.

When crews arrived on scene they noticed the fire was coming from the second floor and an occupant was trapped on the third floor, authorities said.

Firefighters opened the roof to free the occupant, authorities said.

The victim suffered burns and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, authorities said.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and clear the scene by 11 a.m., authorities said.

