Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Taking Liberties: PA Burglars Ate, Drank, Showered While NJ Child, Sitter Were Home, Police Say
Police & Fire

1 Burn Victim Airlifted Following Three-Story Building Fire In Norristown

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters working at the scene.
Firefighters working at the scene. Photo Credit: Plymouth Fire Company No. 1 Facebook

A burn victim was trapped in a three-story building fire in Norristown was airlifted to the hospital for treatment Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1000 block of Swede Street around 10 a.m. after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a dwelling fire, according to Plymouth Fire Company No. 1.

When crews arrived on scene they noticed the fire was coming from the second floor and an occupant was trapped on the third floor, authorities said.

Firefighters opened the roof to free the occupant, authorities said.

The victim suffered burns and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, authorities said.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and clear the scene by 11 a.m., authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.