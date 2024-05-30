Work will be ongoing from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Friday through Monday, June 10. Pine Road will be closed and detoured between Philmont Avenue and Brae Bourn Road with drivers rerouted to Byberry Road and Philmont Avenue.

Crews will accommodate access for residents living within the detour zone and emergency vehicles, township police noted.

Local access will be maintained up to the work zone and drivers should plan for a slightly longer commute during working hours.

To check traffic conditions, visit 511pa.com.

