In an arrest warrant obtained by Local10.com, authorities said 30-year-old Ashley Stibbins-Parker made a bank account for a Georgia entity called "City of Weston LLC.''

Investigators believe she used the account to collect $184,838.72 in federal CARES Act funding meant for the real City of Weston in Florida.

Broward County commissioners sent the money to Weston City Hall via check in February 2021, but by the next month, it had been deposited into Stibbins-Parker's Bank of America account, according to the charging documents.

On March 30, 2021, authorities said she spent $6,250 of the relief money on a "fat transfer to buttocks (Brazilian butt lift) liposuction" procedure in Miramar, Florida.

She's also accused of spending the money on plane tickets to Atlanta, hotel rooms, and cash transfers to others, prosecutors say. Investigators believe Bank of America lost more than $130,000 through the alleged scheme.

Maryland court records show Stibbins-Parker was arrested in Annapolis on June 14 and has been held without bond.

Click here to view the arrest warrant on Local10.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.