Philly University Alum Among Those Lost In OceanGate Titan Sub: Reports

Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, both Pakistani nationals, are aboard the small craft that went missing in the North Atlantic after launching early local time on Sunday, June 18, the Associated Press has reported.

The Titan lost contact with its mothership Polar Prince roughly 900 miles east of Cape Cod during a dive, the US Coast Guard has said.

The US Coast Guard in a Tweet Wednesday, June 21 said that while underwater noises were detected by a Canadian P-3 aircraft, the "ROV searches have yielded negative results."

The elder Dawood received his Master of Science in global textile marketing from Philadelphia University, according to his bio on SETI — an outer space research group for which Dawood serves on the board of trustees.

He graduated from the school in 2000, according to his LinkedIn page. Philadelphia University merged with Thomas Jefferson University in 2017, NBC then reported.

In a press conference on Wednesday, June 21, US Coast Guard spokesman Captain Jamie Frederick said that rescuers are still working to locate the missing submersible.

"We understand this is an extremely difficult time for the families of the missing crew members aboard," Frederick said. "And our thoughts go out to them and the crew."

The search area has been narrowed down to a stretch of ocean about twice the size of Connecticut, and more ships are being recruited into the search effort, Frederick told reporters.

