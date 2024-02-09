Rodney Watkins, 55, was originally charged in December 2020 after adults alleged that he abused them as children in 2011 and 2012, said prosecutors in a release.

Five more adult complainants contacted authorities after those first charges were made public, the DA's Office said.

Investigators said Watkins was the founder of a traveling youth skateboarding team called Powerfulnailya and that he "was able to access" the victims through his work. An Instagram page apparently associated with the organization has since gone private.

At a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 7, Watkins please no contest to six of the seven cases against, him, according to prosecutors. The seventh case was dropped due to a statute of limitations, the DA's Office said.

He was convicted of:

Three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child

One count of aggravated indecent assault

Three counts of corruption of minors

Two counts of unlawful contact

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 3, officials said.

