Philly Police Name Suspect In Broad Daylight Killing

Officers were called to the 2500 block of North 10th Street around 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 for reports of shots fired, the department said in a release.

They arrived to find Zhakira Bailey of Haddington unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities wrote. She was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m., the department said.

Now, detectives say 22-year-old Jahir Williams-Hill of Kingsessing is sought in connection with Bailey's killing. He is charged with murder, weapons offenses, and related counts, per the release.

Williams-Hill is described as 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip at 215-686-8477.

