Philly-Based Publicist Hit, Killed By Car In Wawa Parking Lot: Hatfield PD

Police say the accident occurred in a Wawa parking lot in Hatfield. Boyd, on foot, was hit by a 65-year-old driver in a Ford F-150 and rushed to Grandview Hospital before succumbing to her injuries, officials said.

Hatfield police said the crash is still under investigation, and that witnesses should call 215-855-0903 or email policetips@hatfield.org.

Boyd, of Sellersville, started KB Consulting in Rittenhouse in 1996, according to her LinkedIn. The firm specializes in "marketing support and strategic guidance" to help clients "promote their corporate profile," its website says.

She held a B.S. in political science and communications from American University, and went on to receive her masters in government administration from the University of Pennsylvania, her company's website says.

She also held a J.D. from Temple University and was an area native, attending Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School in Upper Gwynedd.

The Philadelphia Inquirer eulogized Boyd as a "politically connected" trailblazer in her field.

Friends and colleagues posted tributes in her memory on social media after her death was reported by police on Thursday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.