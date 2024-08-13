Philip C. Pulley was charged with falsely registering to vote, double voting, and election fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero

In 2018, while registered to vote in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Pulley also registered to vote in Broward County, Florida, Romero said.

In 2020, Pulley, who was already registered to vote in Montgomery County and Broward County, allegedly registered to vote in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania, using a false home address in Philadelphia and social security number.

In the 2020 general election, which included the election for President and Vice President of the United States, it is alleged that Pulley requested a mail-in ballot to vote in Philadelphia, and voted in both Broward County and Montgomery County. In the 2022 general election, which included the election for U.S. Senator, Pulley allegedly voted in both Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties, Romero said.

Pulley faces a maximum possible sentence of five years of imprisonment, three years of supervised release, a $10,000 to $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Nancy E. Potts and Mark B. Dubnoff, with support from James Price, Senior Deputy Attorney General and Special Assistant United States Attorney.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.