Philadelphia Man Tried To Kill Stepdad In Ambush Shooting: DA

Japheth Wells, 25, is also charged with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, and related counts, prosecutors said.

Authorities believe Wells drove to his stepdad's home on the 1300 block of E. Duval Street in a stolen Dodge Durango on July 12.

Wells waited in the car and then shot his stepfather multiple times when he arrived home, according to investigators. Officials said the victim, in his 50s, was able to run inside the house and survived his injuries.

The Durango was later found abandoned, police said. Authorities claim to have video evidence of Wells "wiping down the vehicle, and removing and discarding the license plate" after the attack.

The 25-year-old has been in custody since Nov. 2 for gun and drug charges from a separate case, the DA's Office said. Court records show his bail was set at $2 million and his preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 7.

