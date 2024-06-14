Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Injured In Fatal Crash: Officials

Troopers were driving south on Christopher Columbus Boulevard responding to a separate incident around 1:30 a.m., authorities said. At the intersection with Race Street, a northbound Mazda pickup truck "made an illegal left turn" into the path of the state police car, according to officials.

The driver of the Mazda was fatally injured and the two troopers were taken to Jefferson Hospital with "moderate injuries," authorities said. They have since been discharged.

An investigation is ongoing.

