Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Injured In Fatal Crash: Officials

One person has died after a crash involving a state police car early Friday morning, June 14. 

Scene from the deadly crash at Columbus Boulevard and Race Street

 Photo Credit: Citizen.App
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Troopers were driving south on Christopher Columbus Boulevard responding to a separate incident around 1:30 a.m., authorities said. At the intersection with Race Street, a northbound Mazda pickup truck "made an illegal left turn" into the path of the state police car, according to officials. 

The driver of the Mazda was fatally injured and the two troopers were taken to Jefferson Hospital with "moderate injuries," authorities said. They have since been discharged. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

