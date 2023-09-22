Pennsylvania HVAC Tech Travis Michael Dies, 35

Born in Abilene, Texas to Larry Michael and Sabrina (Miller) Pasko, Michael grew up attending Milton, PA schools and later continued his studies at the Fortis Institute, according to his obit.

He received his HVAC certification and went on to launch his own contracting business, Air Motion Performance, relatives wrote.

A hard worker with charisma and compassion for others, Michael enjoyed spending his free time working on scooters and four-wheelers and making trips to Las Vegas, loved ones said.

"Travis left his mark on this world by using his strength and motivation to always do better and help others, and will now rest easy with no more suffering or pain," family members wrote.

Friends took to social media to pen tributes in his memory.

In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by two stepfathers, Stephen Pasko and Burten Fiester, his grandmother Nancy Miller, his sisters Kristen Michael, Erica Michael, Tesse Swenson, Lianna Schaefer; and Samantha Fiester, and his dog, Lord Brutus, his obituary says.

A memorial service is planned for Monday, Sept. 25 at Grenoble Funeral Home and Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown, at 1 p.m.

