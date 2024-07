The crash happened in the 18th District, at 57th Street and Larchwood Avenue at 6:09 a.m., as stated in the release.

The officer was not injured, but the driver of the private vehicle was taken by Medic 9 to Jefferson Hospital for evaluation.

The scene is being held. CID is the lead investigation unit.

Check back here for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.