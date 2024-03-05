Overcast 49°

Passenger Shot Dead On SEPTA Bus: Authorities

One man is dead after gunfire rang out on a SEPTA bus Tuesday evening, March 5, police say. 

Scenes from the SEPTA bus shooting on March 5.

Scenes from the SEPTA bus shooting on March 5. 

 Photo Credit: Citizen.App
It happened on a Route 79 bus around 6:30 p.m., according to PPD. The 37-year-old victim was shot once in the chest while the bus was at Snyder Avenue and Broad Street, authorities said. 

He was rushed to  Jefferson University Hospital-Center City where he died from his wounds around 7:30 p.m., police said. His name was not reported. 

According to a SEPTA spokesperson, the shooter fled the bus into Snyder Station along the Broad Street Line. Transit authorities said the incident "started as an argument between two men on the bus," then "quickly escalated into a physical altercation, and then two shots were fired."

Trains were briefly bypassing Snyder Station in both directions but Broad Street Line has since resumed normal operations, SEPTA said. 

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, police said. 

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. A $20,000 reward is offered. 

