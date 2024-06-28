Pair Tried To Enter Stranger's Home In Lower Moreland, Police Say

Lauren Mazure and Lowell Schade are charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and disorderly conduct after an incident on June 13, authorities said in a release.

Police said the homeowner was away when he spotted Mazure through his doorbell camera trying to use the keypad to get inside.

He called a neighbor, who went to investigate and saw Schade sitting in the driveway in a Hyundai Elantra, according to officials.

The neighbor confronted Mazure and they argued until Schade intervened and she got back into the car, police said.

The neighbor snapped photos of the car while Schade tried to drive away, authorities said. Mazure allegedly swiped the phone from the neighbor's hands, but traffic on Welsh Road prevented them from pulling out of the driveway, and the neighbor took his phone back, according to police.

The pair fled the scene but were later identified by investigators, the release says.

Court records show both have preliminary hearings scheduled for July 26.

