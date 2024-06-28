Partly Cloudy 78°

Pair Tried To Enter Stranger's Home In Lower Moreland, Police Say

A man and a woman are accused of trying to get inside a Welsh Road home, according to Lower Moreland police. 

Lauren Mazure, Lowell Schade

 Photo Credit: Lower Moreland Township Police Department
Mac Bullock
Lauren Mazure and Lowell Schade are charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and disorderly conduct after an incident on June 13, authorities said in a release. 

Police said the homeowner was away when he spotted Mazure through his doorbell camera trying to use the keypad to get inside. 

He called a neighbor, who went to investigate and saw Schade sitting in the driveway in a Hyundai Elantra, according to officials. 

The neighbor confronted Mazure and they argued until Schade intervened and she got back into the car, police said. 

The neighbor snapped photos of the car while Schade tried to drive away, authorities said. Mazure allegedly swiped the phone from the neighbor's hands, but traffic on Welsh Road prevented them from pulling out of the driveway, and the neighbor took his phone back, according to police. 

The pair fled the scene but were later identified by investigators, the release says. 

Court records show both have preliminary hearings scheduled for July 26. 

