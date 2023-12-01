Pair Of Teens Broke Into Saucon Valley High After Hours, Police Say

Authorities said the pair entered the building after 9:30 p.m. last Saturday, Nov. 25.

They made their way inside after gaining access to the roof and climbing through a hatch, according to investigators. Opening the hatch triggered an alarm but both were gone by the time police arrived, the department said.

By Friday, Dec. 1, they had been identified as 18-year-old Marcus Flowers of Bethlehem and a 15-year-old Hellertown boy whose name was withheld due to his age.

Both are charged with defiant trespassing, police said.

Investigators believe there might have been a third trespasser. Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Saucon PD at 610-317-6110 or email Officer Robert Winters at rwinters@lowersaucontownship.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.