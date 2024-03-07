Overcast 56°

Pair Charged In SEPTA Station Robbery That Sent Bystander To Hospital: Police

Two men are charged with assault, robbery, and related counts for an attempted theft at a SEPTA train station last month, authorities said in a release. 

Trevon Gordon and Marquan Best

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Trevon Gordon and Marquan Best tried to rob a commuter at the Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue station around 9 p.m. on Feb. 24, according to city police. 

The victim was armed and shot at the robbers, but missed and struck a 22-year-old bystander in his left shoulder and side, authorities said. 

Police responding to the shooting found the victim at the scene and took him to Albert Einstein Medical Center with minor injuries, the release says. He was later released without being charged. 

Investigators identified Gordon and Best as the robbery suspects and both were arrested on Saturday, March 2, according to PPD and court records. 

Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 21. 

