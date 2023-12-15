Organized rings target residential neighborhoods during daylight hours and can often swipe packages before buyers even know they have received them, officials say.

Lower Gwynedd police announced they are increasing patrols in neighborhoods to deter thieves, but residents can also take steps of their own.

Here's how Lower Gwynedd police suggest staying one step ahead this holiday season:

Have your package shipped to a secondary pickup location.

Many retailers and courier services will send your parcel to a locker, warehouse, or even local grocery stores. Take note of your options during online checkout and plan ahead, authorities say.

Leave specific delivery instructions for your driver.

Let the driver know exactly where you would like the package placed on your property, or arrange to have expensive items received in-person only. There are commercially available lockboxes made specifically to deter thieves, police note.

Put a temporary hold on your packages while you are away.

If you won't be around when an item is scheduled to arrive, most delivery companies and USPS will hold your parcels until you return.

Consider upgrading your home security system.

A simple video camera can be a low-cost deterrent that affords buyers some recourse if their package goes missing.

To report an instance of package theft, call your local police department.

