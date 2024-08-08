PA Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Shut Down, DA Says

The ring operated in Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks, Chester and Philadelphia counties, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Arrested were Sharief Louden, 30, of Philadelphia; Daniel McIlhenney, 37, and Ryan McIlhenney, 36, both of Folcroft; Terrell Gibson, 40, of Chester; and Loai Nasser, 49, of Cherry Hill, NJ. An arrest warrant has been issued for Ali Sayyam, 29, of Ocean, NJ, they said.

The joint investigation by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau and the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division began in 2022 when thefts of catalytic converters in Montgomery and surrounding counties rose sharply.

Thieves began targeting catalytic converters due to the escalating value of the metals platinum, palladium and rhodium found in the devices. They would then sell the catalytic converters to salvage yards including two located on 61st Street in Philadelphia: Big Head Auto Salvage, operated by defendants Daniel and Ryan McIlhenney, and Philly Auto Salvage, operated by defendants Nasser and Sayyam. Both salvage yards would then sell the catalytic converters to various outlets in New Jersey.

During 2023, records showed that Philly Auto Salvage sold converters for more than $1 million, while Big Head Auto Salvage recorded sales of more than $300,000.

“These organized theft crews were responsible for a large portion of the catalytic converter thefts in the Southeastern Pennsylvania region. They caused significant financial hardship for vehicle owners while undermining the safety of our communities,” said DA Steele.

The men are charged with multiple felony counts of Corrupt Organization, Theft of Catalytic Converter, Receiving Stolen Property, Theft of Secondary Metal and related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.