'Operation Black Diamond': Feds Seek Alleged Philadelphia Fentanyl Trafficker

The group, allegedly headed by 30-year-old Wilfredo Avila, is accused of running "significant quantities" of fentanyl and cocaine throughout Philadelphia's Kensington and Fairhill sections from February 2023 through this month.

The organization also "routinely offered and sold firearms of all kinds to its drug dealer customers," said the US Attorney's Office in a release on Thursday, June 13.

Ten suspects were arrested and one more is awaiting transfer from another in what authorities called "Operation Black Diamond." One suspect, 28-year-old Ahmed Perez, is still sought.

“People who illegally traffic in drugs and guns help unravel families and undermine entire communities,” said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

“I hope this takedown shows the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s commitment to tackling such critical public safety issues and holding the perpetrators accountable for the harm they’ve caused to our city."

"I also hope it sends a message to all the other drug and gun traffickers out there. That message is… you’re next.”

Those charged include:

Wilfredo Avila, 30

Chanel Diaz Oscar, 48

Zaida Diaz, 59

Marcelino Minaya Lebron, 44

Noel Arce, 26

Abdul Ortiz, 37

Ahmed Perez, 28

Juan Acosta, 55

Angel Colon, 35

Alexander Roman Delgado, 33

Angel Velez, 33

Jose Rodriguez, 30

If convicted, they face maximum possible sentences ranging from five years to life, prosecutors added.

