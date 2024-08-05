The new location will be the chain’s 11th store in Pennsylvania and its second in Montgomery County.

Located at 799 N. State Street in the Pottstown Plaza, the leased location will provide nearly 40,000 square feet of shopping space for customers. The store will be located within the space previously vacated by GIANT food store, where Grocery Outlet opened earlier this year.

"We are so pleased to announce our newest store location in Pennsylvania,” said John Brown, District Team Leader for Ocean State Job Lot. "We can’t wait to open our doors in Pottstown later this year.”

OSJL will hire for various positions, including store leadership; supervisory; and full-time, part-time and seasonal associates. The online application process will begin later this summer.

