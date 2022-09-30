Teen Mom Struck, Killed By Peer Outside Philadelphia High School: Report

A 17-year-old mom was struck and killed by her peer backing up outside of their Philadelphia school earlier this week, according to the victim's family and various news reports.

Saniah Moore was struck at Excel Academy South on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 6abc reports. Police were initially called to the scene on reports of a dispute, the outlet said. The driver was a student in the school, who police say was arrested and cooperating.

Saniah's mom, Jessica Sollenberger, told the outlet that the driver did not stop to check on her daughter. Instead, she drove off. A GoFundMe campaign launched by Saniah's aunt, Corrine Sollenberger, alleges the same driver who struck Saniah had been bullying her.

"Saniah was harassed at work by this same girl, followed to the bus stop after school, and bullied in class," it reads. "Her school was made aware of these issues multiple times. That school failed her, never did anything to protect her. She didn’t deserve any of this."

A number associated with Excel Academy South was answered by an automated message saying the mailbox was full. Neither school nor the BOE immediately returned Daily Voice's request for comment sent Friday morning.

"An accident means you stop, you know what I'm saying?" Sollenberger tells 6abc. "You see if that person is ok, but you didn't stop. You drove off."

Saniah is survived by her 7-month-old daughter, London.

"Saniah was a loving mother, daughter and sister," the campaign reads. "She was the mother hen of the house. Saniah was far from perfect but perfect to us. Saniah leaves behind her beautiful 7 month old daughter London who deserves the world."

Click here to donate and click here for more from 6abc.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.