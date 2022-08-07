Suburban Philly Native Dies Suddenly In Dominican Republic

Brianna Tiffany London, of Rincon, Puerto Rico, and formerly of North Wales, PA, died suddenly on May 13 in the Dominican Republic. She was 29 years old.

London had her own clothing and fashion line, her obituary said.

She was remembered for her "love of life, vibrant energy, and disarming humor," among other qualities.

More than $7,300 had been raised as of Friday, July 8 on a GoFundMe for her family.

London is survived by her husband Tom Wegs, mom Naomi London, sister Brooke Ashley London, grandparents, Barbara Gugliotta Leute and George Leute, and great-grandmother Eileen A. Leute.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 18 at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home in Media.

