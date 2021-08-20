Contact Us
Breaking News: Pilot Who Performed In Atlantic City Air Show Dies In PA Plane Crash
Spring-Ford HS Grad, Norristown Dad Christopher Rosa Dies, 33

Nicole Acosta
Read More Stories
Christopher N. Rosa
Christopher N. Rosa Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

New York native and Montgomery County resident Christopher Rosa died on Aug. 10 at the age of 33.

Born in Bronx, NY, Rosa graduated from Spring-Ford High School in Royersford where he played football and ran track, according to his obituary.

The Norristown resident worked as a sous-chef for area restaurants up until death, his obit says.

His obituary describes him as "funny, outgoing, and someone who loved spending time with his friends, making music, listening to music, or drinking a cold beer."

Rosa is survived by his parents Nelson Rosa and Klarentyn (Fargas) Morales; his son, Gavin Baker; his companion, Jamie Montgomery; five siblings, Julian Olmo, companion of Tomi Nash, Ricky Collopy, Aaliyah Collopy, Carly Baker, and Nathan Capers; maternal grandmother, Maria Vasquez; paternal grandmother, Emma Rosa; nephew, Kamari Hubert; uncle, Derrick Rosa, and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; and godmother, Raquel Garcia.

Funeral services were held on Aug. 20 at Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home in Royersford.

Click here for the full obituary. Click here to donate.

