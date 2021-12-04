Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Obituaries

Souderton Mom Of 4 Stephanie Garcia-Santos Dies Suddenly, 30

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Stephanie Garcia-Santos
Stephanie Garcia-Santos Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

Souderton mom of four Stephanie Garcia-Santos died suddenly on April 5. She was 30 years old.

Born in Yauco, Puerto Rico, Stephanie graduated from North Penn High School in 2008 and worked as a customer service representative for McDonalds in Lansdale, according to her obituary.

Stephanie was being remembered as a talented artist with a passion for the outdoors, reading, dancing, gymnastics and more. She particularly loved sharing her passions with her children, her obit said.

More than $5,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe for her family as of April 12.

"No mother is prepared to bury a child. Any donation big or small would be a huge help," says the obit, launched by Jessica Garcia-Santos. 

"Stephanie's light and life lives on through her four children, her 3 girls and her son."

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 13, at Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.