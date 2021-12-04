Souderton Mom Of 4 Stephanie Garcia-Santos Dies Suddenly, 30

Souderton mom of four Stephanie Garcia-Santos died suddenly on April 5. She was 30 years old.

Born in Yauco, Puerto Rico, Stephanie graduated from North Penn High School in 2008 and worked as a customer service representative for McDonalds in Lansdale, according to her obituary.

Stephanie was being remembered as a talented artist with a passion for the outdoors, reading, dancing, gymnastics and more. She particularly loved sharing her passions with her children, her obit said.

More than $5,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe for her family as of April 12.

"No mother is prepared to bury a child. Any donation big or small would be a huge help," says the obit, launched by Jessica Garcia-Santos.

"Stephanie's light and life lives on through her four children, her 3 girls and her son."

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 13, at Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

