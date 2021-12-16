Contact Us
Obituaries

Recent Cheltenham HS Grad Morgan F. Powell Dies Suddenly At 18

Morgan F. Powell
Morgan F. Powell Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

A Montgomery County high school community is mourning the loss of a recent graduate.

Morgan Feona Powell, a 2021 graduate of Cheltenham High School, died suddenly in a car accident on Dec. 5, according to a GoFundMe page launched by a classmate. She was 18.

Over $6,400 had been raised on the fundraiser as of Dec. 16.

"Morgan Feona Powell shined a very bright light in the world, and her tragic death leaves a giant hole in the hearts of all who knew and loved her," Karen Shaffran, a high school worker wrote on Facebook.

Born in Bucks County, Powell was president of her high school's poetry club and studied ballet and jazz for five years at Philadanco, a Philadelphia dance company, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her parents, Ambroze and Valerie Powell; grandparents, Clarence and Mozelle George; uncle, Antonio George; brother and sisters, Ryshawn, Jayda, and Shanniel Powell, and a host of loved ones and friends.

Funeral services were held privately.

