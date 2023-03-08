Philadelphia Musician, Delco Resident John Carr Dies, 38

John Lawrence Carr, a beloved husband, brother, son, and musician, died Monday, Feb. 27, according to his obituary. He was 38.

Born in Glen Cove, New York to Mary and the late John M. Carr, John enjoyed a happy childhood in Delaware County, graduating from Garnet Valley High School in 2002, loved ones wrote.

John's passion for music was evident early on, forming a rap duo in high school with his best friend Richard Kearney before picking up the guitar and pursuing his art as a career, his obituary says. Over the two decades that followed, loved ones said John continued to collaborate with local artists and study his craft as a singer-songwriter.

In 2018, John married his wife Marlee about Moshulu in Penn's Landing, Philadelphia, and the pair lived together with their beloved pets Lily and Poppy for the remainder of his life, according to his obit.

Those close to John said he was a fierce advocate for people struggling with addiction and a selfless mentor to his many friends and loving relatives. Family members wrote they will remember John for his quick sense of humor, his warm nature, his loyalty to loved ones, and his passion for his music.

Richard Kearney, John's one-time hip-hop collaborator and lifelong best friend, launched a GoFundMe on Saturday, March 4 to help ease "the tragically unexpected financial burden" on John's widow, he wrote.

As of Wednesday, March 8, the effort has raised a staggering $31,000 of its $40,000 goal. All of the proceeds will allow Marlee to navigate expenses in her time of mourning, Richard says.

"This will help her remain in the home she and John had just purchased, and will also give her the necessary financial space to breathe as she grieves," he wrote.

In addition to his beloved wife Marlee and his mother Mary, John leaves behind his older sister Laura, his younger sister Allie, and many loving relatives and friends, his obit says.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 10.

Click here to read John L. Carr's full obituary from Nolan-Fidale Funeral Homes.

Click here to help support Marlee Carr on GoFundMe.

