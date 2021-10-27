Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Pennsylvania Air Force Pilot Hurt, Daughter Killed In South Carolina Plane Crash

Nicole Acosta
Col. Deane Thomey and loved ones.
Col. Deane Thomey and loved ones. Photo Credit: 111th Attack Wing Facebook (original source unclear)/Give InKind screenshot

An air force pilot based in Montgomery County was left seriously injured after a plane crash that killed his daughter Friday in South Carolina, officials said.

As of Monday, Col. Deane Thomey was being treated in the intensive care unit at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for severe burns, according to a statement released by the 111th Attack Wing.

His 24-year-old daughter Madeline Thomey died in the crash, officials confirmed.

Thomey was flying a privately-owned single-engine airplane from Virginia to Florida when he reported a problem with the engine, officials and reports say.

That's when the plane went down, landing three miles northeast of the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro, SC, officials told Live5News.

Thomey is the commander of the 111th Attack Wing and Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham.

“Please keep the Thomey family in your thoughts and prayers,” Col. Rebecca Gray, 111th ATKW Vice Commander, said in a message to the unit. 

“Together we will support one another, Col. Thomey’s wife and his daughters through this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, a Give InKind fundraiser page was launched to support Thomey's family with expenses.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

