North Penn High School Grad William Brian Delp Dies, 45

William Brian (Smirny) Delp of Montgomery County died on Feb. 14, 2021. He was 45 years old.

Born in Sellersville, and a native to Lansdale, Delp worked as an electrical foreman with Hard Hat Services, LLC in Pottstown up until his death, his obituary says.

He graduated from North Penn High School in 1993, and pursued his career as an electrician at Montco Technical Career Center, his obit says.

Delp's obituary remembered him as "a passionate musician who enjoyed obnoxiously loud heavy metal, playing the guitar and drums."

He is survived by his mother, Linda (Linberger) Delp; sister Nicole Delp; and nephew Gage McGowan.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20 at the Shelly-Dinan Funeral Home in Lansdale.

