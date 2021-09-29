Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Serious Crash Closes I-295
Obituaries

Norristown Mom Melissa Wallo Dies At 24

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Melissa Wallo
Melissa Wallo Photo Credit: Melissa Wallo/FACEBOOK

Norristown native Melissa Wallo died suddenly on Sept. 25 at the age of 24.

The mother of one graduated from Pope John Paul II High School in Royersford, according to her obituary.

She also attended West Chester University for a short time, her obit says.

She is survived by her two-year-old daughter Avery Lynn, her parents Edward and Caroline Wallo, her brother Matthew Wallo, her paternal grandfather Edward Wallo, her maternal grandmother Rosaria Ceraso, and other loved ones.

Melissa was preceded in death by her brother Brian Wallo, maternal grandfather Frank Ceraso and paternal grandmother Jacqueline Wallo.

Funeral services are set for Oct. 1 at St. Francis of Assisi Church.

Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.