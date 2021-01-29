Montgomery County Native, Casey Rae Gates Dies, 23

Casey Rae Gates of Montgomery County died on Jan. 20, 2021. She was 23 years old.

Born in North Wales, and formerly from Georgetown (Beaver County), Gates worked with Movers Specialty Service up until her death, her obituary says.

Gates' obituary remembered her for her love of digital drawing original emotes and "creating an online space where everyone felt welcome, equal, and not judged.

"She loved to laugh, work hard and there was nothing she could not achieve," the obit reads.

Gates attended South Side High School in Hookstown, PA, and graduated from PA Cyber when she was 16-years-old with a 3.6 GPA, her obit says.

She also graduated from Remington College in Ohio, with her Associate's Degree two years later with a 4.0 GPA, according to her obit.

Gates is survived by her parents, Doug Gates (Antoniette Dallmus) and Valerie Maloney (Joseph); companion, Mohamad Doghman; her sisters, Brandi Gates (fiancé Matt Boyd) and Amber Lonetti (Clayton); all of North Wales; her paternal grandmother, Kay Gates of Georgetown, PA; her maternal grandparents, Roy and Georgia Backus of Titusville, FL; her aunts Karen (Darian) McKinney of Bethel Park, PA, Tina (Jerry) Paul of Cape Girardeau, MO, and Deanna Bennett (Tim) of Brunswick, ME; her much loved nieces and nephew Nora and Avery Boyd; and Archer and Evelyn Lonetti who gave her such great pleasure.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Joseph Gates; great grandmother, Wanda McNary; and maternal great grandmother, Alice Swinsinski of Weirton, WV.

"A special thank you to Bobbie and Natalie from the ICU floor at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for the care they gave Casey," the obit reads.

"We will always cherish having been able to share our lives with her and the many wonderful memories she leaves behind. She will be immensely missed by us all."

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

