Montgomery County Mom Katelyn Rosado Dies, 24

Katelyn Melissa Rosado Collegeville died on Dec. 12. She was 24 years old.

Born in Pottstown, she worked alongside her father, Daniel Rosado, as a delivery driver, her obituary says.

Affectionately known as Kate or Katie, she enjoyed cheerleading, lacrosse and occasionally dirt bike riding, her obit says.

Friends and loved ones remembered Katie as a dear friend and bright light.

Katie is survived by her parents, Daniel Rosado and Kelly (LaPish) Greist; step-father Adam Greist; step-mother Darrah Rosado; son Jayce Rosado; sisters, Amber LaPish-Rosado and Gabrielle Greist; brothers Danny Rosado, Adam Greist Jr., and Gavin Rosado; grandmother, Barbara (LaPish) Willard; grandfather, Roberto Rosado; three nephews Logan Stone, Camden Stone, and Avery Ruest; and best friends, Aleash Keck and Jesslynne (Daniels) Simmons.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Miles Sheridan; grandmother, Tracy Schollenberger; and grandfather, Donald LaPish.

Click here for the Katelyn Rosado's full obituary.

