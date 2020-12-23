Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Montgomery, PA
Montgomery County Mom Katelyn Rosado Dies, 24

Cecilia Levine
Katelyn Rosado
Katelyn Rosado Photo Credit: Kate Rosado Facebook photo

Katelyn Melissa Rosado Collegeville died on Dec. 12. She was 24 years old.

Born in Pottstown, she worked alongside her father, Daniel Rosado, as a delivery driver, her obituary says.

Affectionately known as Kate or Katie, she enjoyed cheerleading, lacrosse and occasionally dirt bike riding, her obit says.

Friends and loved ones remembered Katie as a dear friend and bright light. 

Katie is survived by her parents, Daniel Rosado and Kelly (LaPish) Greist; step-father Adam Greist; step-mother Darrah Rosado; son Jayce Rosado; sisters, Amber LaPish-Rosado and Gabrielle Greist; brothers Danny Rosado, Adam Greist Jr., and Gavin Rosado; grandmother, Barbara (LaPish) Willard; grandfather, Roberto Rosado; three nephews Logan Stone, Camden Stone, and Avery Ruest; and best friends, Aleash Keck and Jesslynne (Daniels) Simmons.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Miles Sheridan; grandmother, Tracy Schollenberger; and grandfather, Donald LaPish.

Click here for the Katelyn Rosado's full obituary.

