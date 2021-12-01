Montgomery County Attorney, Dad Paul Vangrossi Dies, 37

Paul E. Vangrossi of Montgomery County died on Jan. 4, 2021. He was 37 years old.

Born in Philadelphia, Vangrossi worked as an associate attorney at Vangrossi and Recchuiti in Norristown, where he had been practicing civil litigation involving personal injury, landlord-tenant actions, tax sale litigation, and real estate law since 2013, his employment biography says.

Vangrossi's obituary remembered him for his devout love for his wife and children, passion for endurance training, quick wit and more.

"He never missed a chance to support them, in every endeavor; he was truly their biggest fan," the obit reads.

A GoFundMe page launched by Rachel Machen had raised upward of $22,000 in support of his funeral expenses as of Tuesday.

Vangrossi is survived by his parents, Vincent Vangrossi and Georgeanne & Walter Bolger; his wife, Amanda (Guzman) Vangrossi; his children Layla and Vincent; his sister, Megan Bolger; and his companions, Monstro and Lucy.

He was predeceased by his grandparents George and Anna Slater, and his grandfather, Paul C. Vangrossi.

A Funeral Mass was held on Jan. 8 at the Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Norristown.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.