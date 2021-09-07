Montco Resident, Spring-Ford High School Grad, Eric Strmac Dies, 26

Eric Anthony Strmac, of Limerick, PA, formerly of Beaufort, South Carolina, died on June 8, 2021. He was 26.

Strmac graduated from of Spring-Ford High School in 2013 and went on to receive his Associate's degree in Automotive Technology from Universal Technical Institute in Exton, PA, according to his obituary.

He was remembered as someone who "loved cars, dirt bikes, motorcycles."

He worked as a Certified Technician for BMW prior to his death, his obit says.

He is survived by his parents, Michael A. and Nicolina (Rossi) Strmac, also of Limerick, sister, Shana Jones and a brother, Everett Strmac; his paternal grandmother Geraldine “Grandma Geri” wife of James “Jim” Beechuk; maternal grandfather Ralph “Pop-Pop” Rossi, husband of Elizabeth “Mom-Mom Betty” and maternal grandmother Nicolina “Nonna Nina” wife of Joseph “Grandpa Joe” Houston; aunt Denise Rossi; uncles Buddy Rossi, husband of Karin, Ray Phifer, husband of Kelli, and Shaun Rossi; nephew Amir; 9 cousins, many great aunts, and uncles and his feline friend Kool-Aid.

He is preceded in death by his uncle and namesake, Eric Strmac.

Funeral services were held on June 16 at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Royersford.

