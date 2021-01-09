Contact Us
MontCo Native Amanda Decker Dies At 35 After 'Courageous' Battle With Breast Cancer

Amanda Decker
Amanda Decker Photo Credit: Amanda Decker/FACEBOOK

Montgomery County native Amanda M. Decker died on Aug. 30 at the age of 35 after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Born in Elkins Park, and most recently a resident of Conshohocken, she graduated from Little Flower High School in 2004, and DeSales University in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in communications, according to her obituary.

She worked as a Digital Traffic Coordinator for Effectv, and formerly worked at iHeart Media, her obit says.

Her obit remembered her as a selfless person who loved music, line dancing, going to concerts.

She is survived by her parents Gary S. and Carole P. (Gillespie) Decker, her brother Stephen J. Decker & Janelle, her fiancé Michael F. Wolf, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services are set for Sept. 4 at St. Matthew Church on Fayette Street in Conshohocken.

Click here for the full obituary.

