Marine From Philadelphia Wayson Lu Dies Suddenly, 27

A 27-year-old US Marine died suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 22, his family says.

Wayson Lu served in the Marines since 2015, his sister, Lucy, said on a GoFundMe. Wayson was involved in the gaming world, where he was known as Katsui, she said.

More than $8,900 had been raised on the GoFundMe as of Sunday, Sept. 25.

"My brother deserves a military burial but due to a new law, he may or may not be eligible for one," Lucy writes. "In which case, we, his family, will have to pay for everything out of pocket."

