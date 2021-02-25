Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Hatboro Horsham High School Grad, Nicole Brockwell Dies, 35

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Alicia Brockwell (Yeagley)
Nicole Alicia Brockwell (Yeagley) Photo Credit: Nicole Brockwell Facebook

Nicole Alicia Brockwell (Yeagley) of Warrington (Bucks County), died on Feb. 17, 2021. She was 35-years-old.

Born in Hatboro (Montgomery County), Brockwell worked as an insurance underwriter, her obituary says.

Brockwell's obituary remembers her as "a spunky spitfire who had the determination to match."

She loved country music and knew the songs from every Disney movie by heart, the obit says.

Brockwell was a graduate of Hatboro Horsham High School and Western Governor's University, the obit says.

She is preceded in death by her Grandmother Helen Rodriguez; Grandfather Ronald Yeagley; Grandmother Lucy Rodriguez; Great-grandparents, Delphia and Edward Keis; and Father-in-Law, William Brockwell.

She is survived by her husband Brian Brockwell; her grandparents Reinaldo Rodriquez (Pop), Dorothy Yeagley (Nana), Patricia Poore (Mom-Mom); and her siblings Melonie Spadafora, Lori Yeagley, Dan Poore, Jon Poore with fiancé Samantha Krause, Tara Garvin and husband David; Matthew Yeagley; her Mother-in-Law Michelle Brockwell; and her aunts, uncle and cousins.

An outdoor memorial service is being planned for April.

