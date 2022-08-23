Beloved PA Mom Killed In Fiery Head-On Crash Was 'Ray Of Sunshine'

A Pennsylvania mom who died in a fiery head-on crash is being remembered by loved ones as a "ray of sunshine."

Haley Brooks, 23, was behind the wheel of a car that traveled into the opposite lane and struck a second vehicle before it went up in flames on the 1100 block of North Grange Avenue in Worcester Township around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Brooks, of Norristown, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. It was not immediately known whether the second driver, a 51-year-old Gilbertsville woman, had suffered any serious injuries.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was launched in honor of Brooks, who leaves behind a nine-month-old daughter, Aliya.

"Both Aliya and her father, Daniel, need our support," reads the fundraiser launched by Madison Morello.

"The family would be eternally grateful if you could spare any contribution to Haley's memorial. Any funds that remain will go to help Aliya and her father to get through this terrible loss."

More than $22,000 had been raised on the fundraiser as of Tuesday, Aug. 23.

"Haley spent 23 years of her life being everyone's ray of sunshine and the life of every party," Morello added.

Pennsylvania State Police is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding it is asked to contact PSP - Skippack at 610-584-1250.

Click here to view/donate to the GoFundMe.

