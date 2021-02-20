Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Montgomery Daily Voice
Ambler Army Veteran, Justin Slater Dies, 37

Nicole Acosta
Justin Slater
Justin Slater Photo Credit: Justin Slater Facebook

Justin Slater of Montgomery County died on Feb. 16, 2021. He was 37 years old.

Born in Huntingdon Valley, and a native to Ambler, Slater served with the U.S. Army in the 1st Infantry Division during the Iraq War, his obituary says.

He graduated in 2002 from Wissahickon High School and received his Bachelor’s degree from Temple University, his obit says.

Slater's obituary remembered him as an "avid soccer fan" and as someone who "enjoyed helping people."

Along with his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother Margaret Slater; aunts, Carol Lynn Brown (Scott), Ronda Lee Akers (Don), and Donna Peale (Michael); cousins, Dillon, Kristen, Lauren, Megan, Andre, and Melissa. 

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Ronald and Catherine (LaRuffa) McChesney, and paternal grandfather Donald Slater.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Ambler.

Click here for the full obituary.

