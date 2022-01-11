3-Year-Old MontCo Girl Dies After Valiant Cancer Battle

A 3-year-old Montgomery County girl has died of cancer, her family said.

Anna Lynn Yejin Brunner of Collegeville, daughter of Joseph and Ji Hyun Lee Brunner, succumbed to her illness on Tuesday, Oct. 20 after a nearly two-year battle, according to her obituary.

Born in South Korea in 2019, Anna was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer presumed to be neuroblastoma just before Christmas in 2020, her family wrote on a GoFundMe campaign set up to assist with medical costs and raise awareness.

The Brunners, who were living in Japan at the time of the diagnosis, sought care at the Children's Hospital of Colorado, where Anna underwent eight cycles of chemotherapy, loved ones wrote.

"Our brave little girl fought with such strength and courage, and through it all exuded positivity," reads her obituary.

She was declared cancer-free before relapsing in August 2021, the day before her second birthday, according to the GoFundMe.

Anna was then transferred to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she resumed chemotherapy, her family said.

"Anna was an amazing little girl with such a big personality who captured the hearts of so many who came into her presence," wrote loved ones in her obituary.

"Her smile and laugh were infectious and brought us so much joy and happiness. [...] She made friends and greeted others everywhere she went. Our precious Anna will forever be in our hearts."

As of Tuesday, Nov. 1, Anna's GoFundMe campaign had raised almost $17,000. A funeral service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 5.

Click here for the full obituary from Volpe Funeral Home.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.