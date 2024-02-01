Mostly Cloudy 47°

SHARE

William Grover Carter Murder: Suspects Caught In New York

The three men accused of an ambush-style killing in Norristown last month were arrested by US Marshals in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 31, officials say. 

Damon Brantley Jr., Daquan Allen, and Jerry Butler; security footage from the Montgomery County DA's Office.&nbsp;

Damon Brantley Jr., Daquan Allen, and Jerry Butler; security footage from the Montgomery County DA's Office. 

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Damon Brantley Jr., Daquan Allen, and Jerry Butler were taken into custody in Endicott, some 10 miles west of Binghamton, around 8 p.m., authorities announced. 

Investigators believe the trio shot 35-year-old William Carter dead after a gunpoint robbery on West Wood Street on Jan. 20. Three suspects rushed Carter, who was visiting a friend's house on Powel Street, while walking to his car, authorities said previously. 

Brantley Jr., 18, Allen, 29, and Butler, 28, were taken to the Broome County jail and are awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, Marshals said. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE