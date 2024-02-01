Damon Brantley Jr., Daquan Allen, and Jerry Butler were taken into custody in Endicott, some 10 miles west of Binghamton, around 8 p.m., authorities announced.

Investigators believe the trio shot 35-year-old William Carter dead after a gunpoint robbery on West Wood Street on Jan. 20. Three suspects rushed Carter, who was visiting a friend's house on Powel Street, while walking to his car, authorities said previously.

Brantley Jr., 18, Allen, 29, and Butler, 28, were taken to the Broome County jail and are awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, Marshals said.

