NJ, Philly Stalker Caught Stalking Again, Prosecutors Say

Shane P. Cassidy, 24, is accused of stalking a Unity Township woman and sending her threatening text messages, said the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office.

The victim told authorities she received the messages from multiple phone numbers over a period of months, officials said. Some of the messages allegedly contained "photoshopped and superimposed images" of the victim, according to prosecutors.

She reported the incidents to her university's police department, but the unwanted messages kept coming, authorities said.

Using phone records, investigators determined the messages were coming from a number associated with Cassidy, according to the DA's Office. He was arrested on Saturday, July 24, charged with felony stalking, harassment, and indecent exposure, court records show.

Cassidy was previously convicted of stalking in Philadelphia and Burlington County, New Jersey, authorities said.

In 2021, Evesham, NJ police charged him with fourth-degree cyber harassment and fourth-degree stalking. He was accused of making fake Instagram accounts and calling the victim while "making indecent and alarming sexual comments," police said at the time.

The same year, he was charged with misdemeanor stalking and indecent exposure in Philadelphia. Cassidy was sentenced to up to 23 months in prison plus five years probation in 2022, court records show.

