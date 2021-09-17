Woman Who Hit Fan In Viral Video During Steeler's Game Slapped With Citation: TMZ

A woman was hit with a citation for disorderly conduct after initiating a fight at a Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game last month, TMZ reports citing police.

The woman will likely have to pay a fine after video footage from a bystander captured her getting in the face of a man and slapping him sometime during the game at Heinz Field on Aug. 21, the outlet says.

The man responded by swinging at both her and the man seated next to her, the outlet says. The alteration was broken up before it escalated.

Click here for the full report by TMZ Sports.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.