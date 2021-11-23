WINNER: Pennsylvania Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Montgomery County

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Montgomery County.

The ticket for the Nov. 22 drawing was sold at GIANT Food Stores on Dekalb Pike in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania lottery officials said.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 7-20-29-38-67, and the red Powerball 22 to win $100,000.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.