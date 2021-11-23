Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Cumberland County Teen Reported Missing: State Police
News

WINNER: Pennsylvania Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Montgomery County

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
GIANT Food Stores at 1760 Dekalb Pike
GIANT Food Stores at 1760 Dekalb Pike Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Montgomery County.

The ticket for the Nov. 22 drawing was sold at GIANT Food Stores on Dekalb Pike in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania lottery officials said.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 7-20-29-38-67, and the red Powerball 22 to win $100,000.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.