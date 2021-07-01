WINNER: Lottery Ticket Good For $1 Million Sold In Montgomery County

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket good for $1 million from the Wednesday, Jan. 6 Powerball drawing was sold in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 01 20 22 60 and 66.

The ticket was sold at the Sunoco A Plus Mini Market, located on 330 E. Lancaster Avenue in Wynnewood.

The market earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

