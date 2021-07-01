Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Montgomery, PA
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Montgomery, PA

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
  • Gloucester
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
News

WINNER: Lottery Ticket Good For $1 Million Sold In Montgomery County

Nicole Acosta
@niclexacosta Email me Read More Stories
Sunoco A Plus Mini Market (330 E. Lancaster Avenue in Wynnewood)
Sunoco A Plus Mini Market (330 E. Lancaster Avenue in Wynnewood) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket good for $1 million from the Wednesday, Jan. 6 Powerball drawing was sold in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 01 20 22 60 and 66.

The ticket was sold at the Sunoco A Plus Mini Market, located on 330 E. Lancaster Avenue in Wynnewood.

The market earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.