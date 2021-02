A Pennsylvania lottery ticket good for $4.68 million was sold in Montgomery County.

The ticket from the Tuesday, Feb. 23 Match 6 drawing was sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club, on Mill Road in Oaks.

The winning numbers were 1-3-4-13-17-26.

This Match 6 jackpot was the eighth largest jackpot in Pennsylvania Lottery history.

The retailer will win a $10,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket.

