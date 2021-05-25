WINNER: $3 Million Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In Montgomery County

A scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket good for $3 million was sold in Montgomery County.

The MONOPOLY™ 100X Scratch-Off ticket was purchased from Whitpain Beverage on Dekalb Pike in Blue Bell.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

MONOPOLY 100X is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.