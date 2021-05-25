Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WINNER: $3 Million Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In Montgomery County

Cecilia Levine
Whitpain Beverage
Whitpain Beverage Photo Credit: Google Maps

A scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket good for $3 million was sold in Montgomery County.

The MONOPOLY™ 100X Scratch-Off ticket was purchased from Whitpain Beverage on Dekalb Pike in Blue Bell.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

MONOPOLY 100X is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

