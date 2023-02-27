West Philly Shoprite Sells $350K Lottery Ticket

One lucky Philadelphia shopper picked up more than they bargained for at the grocery store this weekend.

The winning player matched all five numbers pulled in the Friday, Feb. 24 drawing for the Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash game, state lottery representatives said in a statement.

Shoprite of Parkside, located at 1575 North 52nd St., will now receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, officials added.

The winner won't be identified until their prize is claimed and their ticket can be validated. More than 12,000 other Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in the Friday drawing, and players should double-check their tickets every time, lotto reps advise.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

