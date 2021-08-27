Wawa Sneakers? Yup, Your Favorite Gas Station Convenience Store Just Entered The Sneaker Game

A Wawa Run now has a new meaning as the popular Montgomery-based convenience store is offering 10 fans the chance to win limited-edition sneakers.

The company now offers hoagies, coffee and sleek red-and-white kicks featuring a flying-goose pattern and the words "Wawa Run '' on the side.

The announcement was made earlier this week on the company’s instagram page.

Instagram was the perfect place for the announcement, as it is the only way Wawa fans and sneaker heads can get the shoes, as the giveaway is being run through the platform.

"At Wawa, we pride ourselves on fueling the day of so many customers throughout the markets we serve. This fun giveaway provides one additional way to bring happiness to customers who want to make a #WawaRun in style," Todd Miller, senior director of brand strategy and experience at Wawa said in a statement. "We know how excited customers get about the chance to win Wawa gear, and we hope this is a fun summer contest that our communities love!"

For a chance to win, visit the Wawa Instagram page from Tuesday, August 24 through Monday, August 30.

More details about the contest rules are available here.

